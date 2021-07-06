Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BSPE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 194,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.54% of Bespoke Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSPE. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bespoke Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BSPE opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51. Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSPE. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bespoke Capital Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company.

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting an acquisition with one or more businesses or assets through a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combinations. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

