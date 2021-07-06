Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $4,867,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $4,644,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $3,582,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $2,157,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $71.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.47. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

