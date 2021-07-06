Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 118,763 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 118,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,266 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

HST stock opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.41. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

