Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 69,459 Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.16% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 35.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,524.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

GPRE stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

