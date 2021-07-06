Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $896,349,000 after buying an additional 182,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in TopBuild by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,936,000 after purchasing an additional 238,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,665,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in TopBuild by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 331,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after acquiring an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.42.

In other TopBuild news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLD stock opened at $195.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.13 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.09. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

