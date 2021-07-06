Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $241.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.