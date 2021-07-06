Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,716 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SciPlay worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after buying an additional 1,189,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 16.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 922,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,926,000 after acquiring an additional 128,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the first quarter worth $9,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.80 on Tuesday. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

SciPlay Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

