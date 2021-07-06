Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 456.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,375 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,309,698 shares valued at $3,058,188,714. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.