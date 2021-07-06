Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of Pulmonx worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUNG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,708,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $21,623,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,192,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $27,100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth $25,835,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pulmonx stock opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 17.07 and a quick ratio of 16.22.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 million. Research analysts forecast that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Florin purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.12 per share, with a total value of $98,034.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,011.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $207,422.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,262 over the last 90 days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

