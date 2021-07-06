Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Adient worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adient by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Adient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,380,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,004,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adient by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,957,000 after acquiring an additional 173,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ADNT opened at $44.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 4,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,481,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $43,614.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $289,614 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

