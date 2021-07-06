Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $2.78 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,284 shares of company stock worth $44,860,672. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.58.

REGN stock opened at $583.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $517.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

