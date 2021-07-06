Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC reduced its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115,850 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Timken were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after acquiring an additional 478,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 223.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Timken by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Timken by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Timken news, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $43.23 and a 52 week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

