Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vine Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vine Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $9,618,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,999,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vine Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $1,649,000.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEI. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NYSE:VEI opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Vine Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49.

Vine Energy Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.