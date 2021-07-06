Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.60 Million Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,685 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,332,828.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

CSOD opened at $52.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.12. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The business had revenue of $209.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

