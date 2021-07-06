Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,742,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 80,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,790.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Shares of CACI opened at $257.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CACI International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.92.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at $234,137.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

CACI International Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.