Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,972,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,448,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.