Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,043 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $820,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 635,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill City Capital LP purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $41,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

