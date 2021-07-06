Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,826 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 543,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $142.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.01. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.90 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

