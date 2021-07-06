Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 64,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,422,000 after buying an additional 38,116 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth $1,608,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

