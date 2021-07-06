Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of The Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.02.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

