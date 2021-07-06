Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 32,762 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,762 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.13% of Gray Television worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Gray Television by 89.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,188,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 685,905 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gray Television by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gray Television by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 196,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. sold 49,700 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $1,048,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,150,232.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

