Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,107,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,172,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRAH opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,779.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

