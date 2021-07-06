Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 293,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $200,000.

Get Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II alerts:

Shares of TSIBU opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.04. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSIBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (OTCMKTS:TSIBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.