Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,008 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.89 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

