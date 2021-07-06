Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 114 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,501,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $1,551.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,282.29 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,436.25. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $941.44 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

