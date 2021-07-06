Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 145,087 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,087 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 192,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after purchasing an additional 109,990 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.38) by $1.92. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

