Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 4,159 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $98.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 38.45% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.24.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.