Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 500,108 Shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,108 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,651,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $551,000.

Shares of HMCOU stock opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

