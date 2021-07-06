Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 51,302 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,302 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,331,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 47,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $186.15 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.57 and a 1 year high of $195.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFM. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

