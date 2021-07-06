Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 59,290 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,290 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Waste Connections by 1,637.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $119.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.20 and a 1 year high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

In other news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

