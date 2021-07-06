Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 7,585 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,585 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total value of $6,296,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,574.38 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,576.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,433.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

