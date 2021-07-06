Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 78,773 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,773 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.34% of BellRing Brands worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRBR opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $32.60.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

