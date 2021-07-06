Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.30

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.30 and last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 2345783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.92.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

Get Welltower alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.41.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. FIL Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,126,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,808,000 after purchasing an additional 926,121 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.