WeOwn (CHX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $97,567.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeOwn has a market cap of $915,082.57 and approximately $97,567.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.79 or 0.00926525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00044696 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

