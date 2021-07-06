Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.44. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 8,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$36.97 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Western Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

