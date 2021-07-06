WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WRK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $52.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

