Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 1,237,036 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 153.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Simmons First National worth $60,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,843. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

