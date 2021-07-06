Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 67,912 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.73% of Stepan worth $49,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stepan by 20.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 26.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stepan by 6.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

SCL stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 448 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stepan has a 52 week low of $90.58 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.12.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $537.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.48%.

In other news, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,484 shares of company stock worth $1,017,412 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

