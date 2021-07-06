Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 73,000 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,163,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Moelis & Company worth $63,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 18,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $1,038,488.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $1,761,064 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.60%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

