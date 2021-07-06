Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 195,708 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,708 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $48,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total value of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,437.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.14. 2,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $68.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.60. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

