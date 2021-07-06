Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,463 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,144 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 3.42% of Oxford Industries worth $50,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. FMR LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,652.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM stock traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.92. 796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,270. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,936.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OXM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

