Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 833,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,601 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.47% of Century Communities worth $50,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 493.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after buying an additional 306,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after buying an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after buying an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCS traded down $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. 10,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,288. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.99 and a 1 year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

