Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Federal Signal worth $49,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,491,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 30.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS stock traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,205. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

