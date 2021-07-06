Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $49.54 Million Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,699 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of Avient worth $49,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient in the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 15,691.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Avient by 3,125.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Avient stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.70. 2,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

