Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $56.76 Million Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.72% of Avista worth $56,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Avista by 447.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,375 shares of company stock valued at $919,357. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.70. 1,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is 88.95%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.