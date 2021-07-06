Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,204 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.06% of Renasant worth $47,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. 991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,391. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.86.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $109.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

In other Renasant news, EVP James W. Gray sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,593.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,146.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on RNST shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

