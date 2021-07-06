Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 60,974 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,974 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.46% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $49,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:PIPR traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.33. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $54.67 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.96%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

