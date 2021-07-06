Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 757,572 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757,572 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.58% of Hostess Brands worth $48,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWNK. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $158,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 11,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,268. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

