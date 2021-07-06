WEX (NYSE:WEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Shares of WEX traded down $3.66 on Tuesday, reaching $196.19. 3,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.62. WEX has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,785 shares of company stock worth $23,067,710. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $835,567,000 after buying an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 984,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 658,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,817 shares in the last quarter.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

