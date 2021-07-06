Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,906 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 58,990 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 79,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $2,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $5,192,622.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WY stock opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.71. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

